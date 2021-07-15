…as institution produce first set of graduates

By Olayinka Latona

PROPRIETOR of Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management, RECTEM, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has said the institution is totally committed to raising God-fearing and exemplary students.

Pastor Adeboye who is also the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG said, the college is raising exemplary citizens, stressing that RECTEM, instil values and morals in its students.

Adeboye who was represented by Prof. Fola Aboaba, said this during the first convocation of RECTEM, held at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

Urging the graduands to acknowledge God in all their endeavors, the reverred man of God noted that employers and the nation, in general, require skilled individuals who fear God as they are assets that will help move the nation forward.

In his words: “Our students are trained not simply to be skilled workers and employers of labour, impacting the technology development of this country; but also to be God-fearing and law abiding too, presenting themselves as responsible employers, employees, family members and citizens of Nigeria.

“These are the values we have tried to instil in the young men and women graduating today.

“While some may see any mention of Christianity as a disadvantage, it is an advantage for every company to have a Christian in their midst. He or she is not only responsible to the company but also to someone higher who sees all, knows all and equally requires total commitment,” Pastor Adeboye emphasised.