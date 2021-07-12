



The Managing Partner of Principle Legal Consult Barrister Prada Uzodimma has called for the reform of the constitution, noting that the aim of the government is to protect the lives and properties of its citizens.

Uzodimma made this disclosure during an interview program on NTA monitored by Vanguard.

Speaking on the constitution she said “ the same constitution that mandates the government to protect its citizens also state that the government cannot be held accountable legally for its failure to adhere to this right.

READ ALSO: Reps move to strip President of powers over ministries, agencies of govt

Reacting to questions on the ease of doing business in Nigeria, Uzodimma noted that Nigeria is indeed a country blessed with various natural resources and that there is a strong potential for great business opportunities but Nigeria is not without challenges.

She enumerated the effect of government policies and the unenabling environment caused by the insecurity in Nigeria while commending President Muhammad Buhari’s administration as the first to address Nigeria’s low ranking on the ease of doing business.

“This administration has tentatively deal with the issue and has recorded an improvement of 131 out of 190 economies on the ease of doing business which is an improvement from the previous year where Nigeria ranked 146 according to the World Bank ratings”.