PORT SECURITY: NIMASA restructures ISPS Code Unit, appoints Director

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Maritime Aministration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has restructured its International Ship and Port Facility Security, ISPS, Code Unit with a view to beefing up security at the nation’s ports and port facilities.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report, Assistant Director in the Unit in charge of ports, Mr Adebayo Olatoke, said that the move is meant to ensure ports are secured from every internal and external security breaches.

Olatoke also said that the restructuring has brought about the appointment of a Director and three Assistant Directors who will be in charge of Ports, Ships and Off-shore.

He explained that the restructuring will also assist NIMASA to review its port security processes adding that the Port Security Officers must be on their toes to ensure 24 hours protection in and around the ports and other port facilities.

He said: “Anything that will help our collective system should be pushed up to assist the system and I will cascade it to a higher authority.”

