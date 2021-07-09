By Adekunle Adekoya

There are men who desire power simply for the sake of the happiness it will bring; these belong chiefly to political parties. — Friedrich Nietzsche (1844 – 1900)

These are very interesting times, on the political landscape. Apart from the fact that the whole world is grappling with the issues of climate change, climate also changes for Nigerian politicians. In 2015, people who have only glimpsed the corridors of federal power since return to democratic rule in 1999 finally acquired the reins of power, while some others who held it lost their grip and have been in the cold since then.

It would seem that climate change in the political arena, like a sword, cuts both ways for all. For the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it’s raining torrents, and the resultant flood from the downpour is sweeping its members away, right into the welcoming bosom of its arch-rival and ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

On the other hànd, the APC is savouring its season of harvest. For the top-notchers of the ruling party, it is only fit and proper that this should be happening, as its spokesmen constantly remind us the main opposition party is on the way to perdition. Commenting on the development, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said that the “PDP has always been weak since President Muhammadu Buhari came in,” adding that all that is being seen at the moment is that the party is becoming “weaker and weaker”. Cheeky politicians!

Last year, Ebonyi State Governor, David Nweze Umahi, defected from the PDP to the APC. Before then, he had been chairman of the PDP in his state; deputy governor to his predecessor, Martin Elechi, also of the PDP, before assuming the governorship. He had even won election for a second term under the PDP. This year, two more governors have changed their parties. They are Professor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, and Bello Mohammed, Matawallen Maradun of Zamfara. Before all these, Dr Samuel Ortom, Benue State governor, had left the PDP for APC and came back to the PDP.

Former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has also been in and out of the PDP in his serial bids for presidential power. There will be no need to count the senators, members of the House of Representatives and members of state houses of assembly that have changed their parties: they are legion. How many people remember the Labour Party now? I remember that this party attracted national attention when a former governor was bidding for power. After securing the ballot, he dumped the party and joined another one.

Before I continue, let it be made clear that this is not about why people change their parties; that is their problem. The issue at stake here is that since 1999, we have merely had what looked like political parties; in reality they have all operated like special purpose vehicles with a sole objective of acquiring political power. It explains why politicians don’t respect the laws and why elections are rigged. There is no defining ideology that drives any ideal the parties can espouse, except agbadas, peaked caps, and Ghana-must-go bags.

A former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Benjamin Disraeli (1804–1881) once said: “There is no act of treachery or meanness of which a political party is not capable; for in politics there is no honour.” Friedrich Nietzche buttresses Disraeli’s assertion.

If there is ideology, there will be principles. If there are principles, there will be things that people will not touch, even with a ten-foot pole. How do you explain sponsorship of an anti-media bill by a member of the opposition party? Was the press gag law sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives discussed by his party?

Did his party give him clearance to go ahead, draft the bill and present it before the House? Same thing regarding the bill that proposes five-year jail term for unlawful protesters. Was that a product of debates in the member’s political party? For more than 20 years, local government autonomy has been an issue, and all efforts to amend the Constitution to that effect have failed. What is the role of political parties in this?

I am convinced that right now, politically, we are in a “one-chance” bus, as the street saying goes; strong men simply shove their preferences down our throats in their bids to preserve the status quo

For, or against? And now, the electoral act is up for amendments and perhaps, ultimate assent by the president when passed. A provision for electronic transmission of results has been dropped in the draft. Was that driven by the two major parties? I am convinced that right now, politically, we are in a “one-chance” bus, as the street saying goes. Strong men simply shove their preferences down our throats in their bids to preserve the status quo.

We must be on our guard. Recall that the use of the card reader in the Edo and Ondo elections largely ensured the credibility and acceptance of the outcome. Why throw that away? What then is the need for the card readers and the investment in procuring them? Again, is it the wishes of the two parties?

We are down a long very long road to nowhere if politicians carry on like this. Mercenaries and buccaneers have operating codes. There should be honour among thieves.

