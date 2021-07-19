By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A policeman attached to a patrol team from Ijebu-Jeṣà Police Division was reportedly said to have shot a driver on Monday evening.

It was gathered that the driver, James Ajayi, was said to have attempted to run through the barrier at the checkpoint in Ijebu-Jeṣà before he was shot on the leg.

An eye witness, Alabi Olalekan, said the victim drive a car used for commercial purpose and was shot by one of the policemen at the checkpoint while trying to manoeuvre his way around the barrier.

Shortly after he was shot, motorists on the road sought to know the reason he was shot and while tension was mounting, the policemen decided to take him to the hospital.

Before he was taken to the hospital, the policeman who shot him was shouting that the driver intended to kill his colleagues with the way and manner he drove toward them after refusing to stop to be searched.

The victim, it was gathered, was however taken to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, where he was treated.

When contacted, Osun police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident but added that police has begun investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

