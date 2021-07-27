…parade 40 other for kidnapping , armed robbery

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River state police Command has smashed a job racketeering syndicate that specializes in duping unsuspecting job seekers into the Nigerian Customs Service ,NCS in Calabar.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters , Diamond Hill Calabar, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande said the police was now at the point of no return in terms of crime fighting.

According to him 41 suspects were arrested for various crime including Kidnapping ,Armed robbery ,fake employment syndicate amongst others.

Akande also hinted that the Command was bringing to the fore an all female tactical team with a special mandate to nip crime in the bud adding that they were evolving in their modus and would no longer wait to get distress calls before reacting.

His words :” It is indeed another remarkable moment today as our mandate of ridding the state of criminal elements as well as keeping you apprised about our stewardship has again become necessary .

“Within the period under review ,we arrested 41 suspects for sundry crime including Kidnapping , armed robbery , unlawful possession or firearms ,car theft , fake employment racketeering amongst others .

” We are no longer waiting for them( criminals) to commit crime ,we have adopted a more intelligent approach ,we have changed our modus operandi , we have gradually reduced crime in the state which is part of our mandate .

” We have warned all criminal elements residing in Cross River to relocate and this is yet a reminder , we have become more proactive in our approach,” he said

The Commissioner also lauded officers and men of the Command for their relentless efforts and precision in the discharge of their duty , he added that the new Dragon Commander and leader of Anti Kidnapping &Cultism Squad ,DSP Awodi has been exceptional as more criminals are being taken off the streets in Cross River.

Amongst those arrested were a group of kidnappers that abducted a legal practitioner, Endurance Egbara in February this year while demanding 100 million as ransom for her release.

While another “fake job” syndicate that ply their trade in Calabar / Lagos were amongst the 41 person’s arrested .

The trio specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public by posing as Nigerian Customs Service recruitment officers .

Speaking with Vanguard ,the leader of the alleged Fake employment syndicate, 31 year old Sunita John Bassey said she joined the business in February of 2020 and she has made about 4 million naira from the business.

” I am a pharmacist ,and I been involved in this business for over a year now , but most of the proceeds I received was paid to other members of my team I’m not really the person taking the money,” she said.

On her part, the civil Defence Officer( Volunteer) ,Martina Eneji who was allegedly involved in car theft said she was not aware that her son bought a stolen car( Toyota Camry with Reg number ; UDU 333AA) last year November , as she was looking for a buyer to sell to car to before she was arrested by a patrol team.

Item recovered include ,a Toyota Camry ,five locally pistols ,face mask and drugs suspected to be cocaine, two locally made riffles and eleven live cartridges two bags armoured cables, fifteen spanners of different sizes and four knots, thirty four wraps of Arizona, ten wraps of weed (Indian hemp).

