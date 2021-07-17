



The Police Command in Delta has apprehended a suspected armed robber in the state.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this development in a statement he made available to newsmen on Saturday in Warri.

Bright identified the suspect as Umukoro Collins, adding that he was arrested by the patrol team of the Ovwian-Aladja Division of the Command.

“On July 13, 2021, at about 1630hours, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Oviwan-Aladja Division, acting on a distress call that some armed robbers were at a bush bar in Otor-Udu swiftly deployed a patrol team to the scene.

” On sighting the police, the robbers attempted to escape with a motorcycle but they were chased by the patrol team.

“Two of the suspects escaped while one was arrested. On searching the black bag in possession of the suspect, one locally-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered,” he said.

Bright said that effort was ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

In a related development, Bright said that the Command had intensified manhunt for a three-man robbery gang terrorising Igbudu axis of Warri South.

“On July 15, 2021, at about 1745hours, the ‘B’ Division Warri patrol team, while on a stop and search at Igbudu area, had an encounter with suspected armed robbers.

“They were armed with a locally-made gun. On sighting the patrol team, they opened fire and the Police team returned fire.

“One of them that was armed with the locally-made gun was fatally injured while others escaped,” he said.

The Police spokesman said one locally-made gun, one live cartridge and one expanded cartridge were recovered from them adding that effort was ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects.



NAN