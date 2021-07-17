By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command on Friday, paraded one Darlington Ogubike 36-year-old and Ihuoma Emeriole 25-year-old, males, both from Umuevu, Onitsha in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, for an alleged series of armed robbery activities in the Ezinihitte area.



The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, said in Owerri, that the suspects were arrested at their camp in Umuevu in Ezinihitte.



Furthermore, the Police said from the preliminary investigation conducted on the arrested suspects that useful information had been gathered that would lead to the arrest of other fleeing suspects.

According to the Police,”On 14/7/2021 at about 17:30 hours based on credible information, that a gang of armed robbers that have been terrorising Mbaise and its environs were sighted at Umuevu Onitsha Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area in Imo State.



“The command tactical teams mobilised and raided the criminal hideout where one Darlington Ogubike age 36 years and Ihuoma Emeriole age 25 years both of Umuevu Onitsha Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA were arrested.



“Recovered from them are two english made authomatic Pump Action Guns, with seven rounds of live cartridges and two locally made Pistols .

The suspects are presently, undergoing interrogation and have made useful statements that will aid the police to arrest other suspects.”



However, the commissioner of Police, Yaro, has “Commended the officers and men for their proactiveness.

He also commended the residents and citizens of the state for their commendable synergy with the police, especially in the provision of credible information that has enable smart policing and interception of criminal elements easier and warned that, all criminals should relocate from the state or face severe sanction.”