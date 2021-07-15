The Police in Osun on Wednesday arraigned one Adebayo Abayomi, 40, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on alleged cell phone theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in May 2021 at Oke-Atan Street, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the defendant stole Camon cell phone worth N25,000 and Itel handsets valued at N5,000 belonging to Mr Jimoh Nurudeen.

He added that the defendant had on July 11, around 9:30 a.m at No 141, Fajuyi Street, Ile-Ife, also stolen one Itel handset valued at N3,700, property of one Oyeyinka Abiodun.

According to him, on July 11, at 12:30 a.m at Edena Street, Gbodo, Ile-Ife, the defendant unlawfully was in possession of two Itel phones of Oyeyinka Abiodun and Jimoh Nurudeen.

ALSO READ: 2021 UTME mass failure exaggerated ― JAMB Registrar, Oloyede

He stated that he could not give satisfactory account of how he got them.

Osanyintuyi explained that the offence contravened Sections 390(9), 430 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of alleged stealing and wrongful possession.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Okoh Wonder, pleaded for the bail of his client, with a promise that he would not jump bail, but would provide responsible sureties.

Magistrate O.B. Adediwura granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

The magistrate added that the surety must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court’s jurisdiction and produce three recent passport photographs.

The case was adjourned until Aug 4, for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria