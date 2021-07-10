By Femi Bolaji, JALINGO

An early morning rainfall in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, has caused heavy flooding in some parts of the state capital.

Most hit was the Mayo-Gwoi area of the metropolis, where both houses and shops were sacked by the flood. Residents said the heavy flood swept away two cars.

When Vanguard visited the scene, shanties along the Mayo-Gwoi Bridge were washed away, while the bridge was underwater. Vehicles were also seen moving in one lane.

The walls of some houses, which were along the water channel, were felled and their compounds flooded.

There was also gridlock along the Mayo-Gwoi Bridge, as Red Cross officials were seen controlling traffic.

Some farmlands across the bridge were also flooded, with the currents of the flash flood very fast.

There was, however, no report of casualty at the time of this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria