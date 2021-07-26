There is heavy security presence at the Federal High Court in Abuja this morning, preparatory to the arrival of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, for continuation of his trial on treasonable felony charge.

Armed security operatives, mainly from the Department of State Services, DSS, have barricaded all access routes to the court premises which is beside the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Some Journalists and Lawyers are denied access to the court room.