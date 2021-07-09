By Olayinka Latona

NATIONAL President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to address the challenges of economic hardship in the country.

The leadership of Pentecostal body made the call after an emergency joint National Advisory Council, NAC and National Executive Council, NEC meeting held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Redemption Camp aimed at presenting a 10-points agenda of the Bishop Francis Wale Oke newly inaugurated administration which took over after the Dr. Felix Omobude regime.

Lamenting the rising cost of commodities in the country, the PFN National President together with other national officers agreed that the country is going through a turbulent period hence advised Mr. President to find an urgent solution to the current state of the nation.

Bishop Oke further urged President Buhari to do something urgent to solve the economic problem and insecurity challenges confronting the nation.

In his words: “The economy of the nation is bad. The government economic team should take a hard look at this. So, we want the government to rise up to the occasion.

“The prices of commodities, building materials and others have skyrocketed, the government and its economic team should look at this. We are close to the grassroots, the people are suffering, we want the government to rise up to the occasion. Government should shore up the value of the naira, let there be plenty for Nigeria. God is with you, it is well with Nigeria”, he said.

On agitations by secessionist groups, Bishop Oke said the only thing that would stop agitations is good governance and equity.

“We appeal to the government to make sure that there is equity in the participation and representation in governance by the people. Until that is done, agitations will never stop. If we silence Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, others will rise”, he said.

He added that Nigeria will not break-up or go into another war, as it will surmount its numerous challenges.

Also answering question on lack of representation of PFN at Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua’s burial activities, Bishop Oke said the body feel for the family and that Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN which PFN belongs to have commiserated with the family.

“We feel for his family. Let me remind you that PFN is part of CAN and the association as a body has commensurated with his church and family. We are working together and CAN is being represented in his funeral. It is not appropriate for us to do that when CAN has already done that,” he said.