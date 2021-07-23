By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the leadership of Leke Shittu, has said that the party will participate in tomorrow’s local government elections in the state.

Hon Leke Shittu, who is the Secretary of the party in the state, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the clarification became imperative due to the confusion generated by the statement credited to one Hon Sikirulai Ogundele, which claimed that the PDP had pulled out of tomorrow’s local government elections.

Hon Shittu in the statement said, “this is to inform the general public and good people of Ogun State that the PDP has and will never pull out of tomorrow’s local government elections”.

“We have done all that we are supposed to do under the law and we will surely participate in tomorrow’s local government elections in Ogun State”.

“We hereby use this medium to urge the good people of Ogun State to disregard the statement credited to one Hon Sikirulai Ogundele who is not in any capacity capable to speak on behalf of our great party; PDP.

It’s all gimmicks to create confusion where there is none but as the authentic leadership of Ogun PDP, the opposition party is participating in tomorrow’s local government elections”.

It would be recalled that Ogundele in a statement on Thursday stated that “Sequel to the judgement of the Ogun State High Court, Isabo in suit no M/55/2021 between Sikirulai Ogundele VS OGSIEC, affirming the consent judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja as delivered on 22nd June 2021, the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the able Chairmanship of Alh (Dr) Sikirulai Ogundele hereby withdraw from Saturday, July, 24 local government elections”.

Leke Shittu however urged all party faithful in the state to disregard the statement credited to Hon Sikirulai Ogundele saying that “as the authentic leadership of PDP in Ogun State, we are going ahead with the local government elections as scheduled for tomorrow, July 24”.

Vanguard News Nigeria