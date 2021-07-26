.

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will Monday (today) meet in Bauchi, the Bauchi state capital.

The meeting according to a release signed by Cyril “CID” Maduabum, Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum will examine and deliberate on “the current state of the nation, and the state of their respective states.”

Maduabum further said that listed on the agenda of the meeting are “issues of unemployment, the generally parlous state of the Nigerian economy, the health of Nigeria’s democracy including the Electoral Act Amendment, Constitution Alteration Bills pending before the National Assembly,” among others.

Also Read: Victim of suspected Ponzi scheme commits suicide

“The governors will continue to benchmark and exchange information and ideas on best practices on various aspects of governance in their respective states, as the PDP states and their governors are currently the major beacons of light, delivering substantial democracy benefits through projects and policies impacting on the lives of Nigerians, within the limits of the general bad governance by All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government.

“The governors will also receive reports of some of the committees working on various aspects of party repositioning including the e- registration programme of the party, the statement read in part.

The forum vowed to continue to put the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government on its toes particularly in the area of service delivery and the increasing spate of insecurity across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria