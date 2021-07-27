A man’s character is like a flame, it eventually gets exposed no matter how hard it is hidden.

This is the feat that has been recorded by Alex Omokudu, an Astute gentleman, humble personality who will stop at nothing to engender better living for mankind. An ideal man, hardly stepping out of his bound.

Pastor Alex Omokudu, a UK based preacher, is a celebrated man with several astonishing achievement to his credit, he is not relenting in his drive for more success.

There is a cliché known as “there is ability in every disability” this particular saying has been personified over time but as of today, Pastor Alex Omokudu is a man that has shown and demonstrated this. A founder of one of the most robust and thriving Christian organization known as, Victorious Pentecostal Assembly.

Not deterred with his predicaments and how nature made him, He was born dumb, struggled through school with his difficulties and was always the target of his teachers, all of whom did not fully understand his condition and how to help him fit into the academic environment.

They thought he was headstrong and labelled him ineducatable but he made them understand that he is teachable by being successful in his chosen endeavour.

Focused on changing the narrative and making people to understand that he will make something out of his life, Alex as he is fondly called by his admirers went into the service of God and became a pastor where he was impacting in the lives of people and touching the lives of people positively. God arrested him, he that was dumb spoke and the once ineducable became a fast learner. He started his pastoral journey in Lagos preaching, healing the sick and touching lives. This was a man that was looked down upon but God in his infinite mercies made him a reference point, just like the Bible which said the rejected stone has become the cornerstone. Alex has shown that God is always faithful.

Alex, who is a Philanthropist with humanitarian service has been a source of help to many. He as a pastor touches and preaches on core areas most men of God would avoid preaching about so they don’t lose their members and constantly warns his members to stay away from sin, especially fornication.

He is an epitome of simplicity and humility, he isn’t so crazy about the titles that most Pentecostal preachers love the most, titles like Archbishop, Bishop, Most Reverend, etc. He also has zero tolerance for sin and has carved a niche for him as a salvation preacher while the manifestation of the glory of God in his life and the lives of those that come across him. Over the years, Alex has come to add value in the members of his church and society at large.

His display of love and care can be seen in his actions. He has sponsored numerous marriage ceremonies so that couples who could not afford to get married but want to be married can have a holy union.

To many people Pastor Alex has been described as a source of inspiration. He has shown what God can do for any person once they believe ! Being in UK, Alex has shown the Nigerian youths the way to be positive in their approach to life. He has impacted positively in the lives of these youths!

Talking about wealth and how men of God should live, he said “my wealth belongs to the people whatever I make I give out. People are suffering and need help.” In most services of 5,000 people, he would refuse to take offering and ask them to go home with their money because God is interested in their heart and not their money. “

The testimonies of the lives he has changed over time are endless, unlike most churches where miracles are based on the law of large numbers Pastor Alex deals with each individual and this has earned him recognition from both people and the government. Councilor Liam Smith leader of Barking and Dagenham Council wrote to him, acknowledging his contribution to the positive impact of those living in the community.

Pastor Alex has shown that one can make out things irrespective of what is thrown on him. He has shown that if the life throws lemons on someone, one can make lemonade.