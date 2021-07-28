Some Nigerians Wednesday urged the Federal Government to partner with Professor Archbishop Sam Zuga who has successfully raised his currency Zugacoin to the most expensive and popular coin in Africa.

“Now that they have decided to go into Cryptocurrency, it would be very patriotic for them to officially involve the leader of Cryptocurrency in Africa who happens to be from Nigeria. It is also very important for them to do this because, eventually, the E-NAIRA must run on a blockchain platform, that being the case, if they partner with the CEO of Sam Zuga, they will even be given a cheaper access fee compared to the ones they might use that would be from the western world.

The access fee they will pay into the foreign economy they would use their Blockchain platform for E-NAIRA would leave our economy, thereby amounting to capital flight. But if they use Sam Zuga’s Blockchain Main Net which is indigenous, that money will stay within our financial ecosystem thereby boosting our economy. The Buhari administration have to do everything to use home grown technology for this Cryptocurrency they are planning. By so doing, they will mitigate against foreign manipulation and control of E-NAIRA.

I am optimistic that this little piece of information would inevitably get to the appropriate authority, one way or the other. I just came up with this as a concerned Nigeria,” Austin Ntukogu stated.

It should also be noted that ZUGACOIN is now on 3 different Blockchains, Ethereum, Binance and Samzuga Blockchain

This is also coming after the first Blockchain Main Net in Africa was successfully Launched by the first professor of Digital Economy in the world, Archbishop Sam Zuga.