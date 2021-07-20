Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col. Milland Dikio (rtd)

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has engaged experts in information management to train ex-agitators and members of its Strategic Communication Committee, SCC, on skills required to change negative public perception of the Niger Delta.

PAP on Monday named a certified consultant in human behaviour, Collins Nwosu; a business improvement and communication coach, Barbara Lawrence and a Public Relations expert and journalist, Muyiwa Akintunde, as lead facilitators for the second edition of PAP’s workshop for SCC members.

ALSO READ: 60% of people admitted to UK hospitals with COVID-19 are double-jabbed

The Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dikio (rtd), who mandated its Communications Consultant, First Media Network Limited to organize the training programme, said the workshop which has its theme: “Communication for Positive Impact”, is scheduled for August 2, 2021, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and designed to ensure that the committee is well-prepared for its tasks.



Dikio said: “The goal of this training is to ensure constant communication and improved relations across the board, particularly as it concerns the need to change the negative public perception about the region with a view to securing the much-needed peace and economic development in the Niger Delta.

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for united Nigeria amid hardship, security challenges – Aderinokun urges people in Ogun Central Senatorial District



“It is imperative to give people the tools needed to succeed which is the reason for this training. We are ensuring that they are adequately equipped to help change the narrative about the Niger Delta region. The skill we are giving them is one they can use in different areas of their lives and will be of great benefit to the programme as well.”

However, the Chairman of the committee, Nature Kieghe, said: “The last workshop was enlightening and helped us to build confidence in communicating and I am looking forward to learning more communication skills from the workshop.

“I can proudly say that the current I.A, Col Dikio does not just say something, he follows through on his words. Which is why we are excited to work with him for the development of our beautiful region.”

Vanguard News Nigeria