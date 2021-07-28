Panic as cultists resume hostilities, behead OSPAC leader in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

There is panic in the Omudioga community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State as cultists resume hostility in the area killing and beheading the commander of Omudioga Security Planning and Advisory Committee, OSPAC, Alex Umezuruike.

Following the killing of Umezurike by suspected cultists terrorizing the area, it was gathered that the residents were now living in fear.

It was learned that the hoodlums had invaded Umezurike’s home and shot him severally before chasing him into a nearby bush after bullets could not penetrate his body. It was gathered that the bandits had captured and killed him with a knife before decapitating his head from the body.

A source privy to the development, who pleaded anonymity said the suspected cultists after killing and beheading the OSPAC commander returned the body to the compound where it was cut in parts and his head paraded around the community.

It also noted that the killers urged residents of the area not to panic as they were in the community for the deceased only.

The source said: “Some cult boys came into our community last night. They killed the Commander of OSPAC in the community.

“They came to his house shot him severally but it did not enter. He later ran into the bush. They went after him. They caught and killed him. The killing was horrible.

“The returned his body to their compound and cut it pieces. They cut his head and carried it around the community before leaving.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the development, describing it as tragic.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni said the dismembered body of the victim has been recovered and deposited in the mortuary.

Omoni stated that the Police has also restored normalcy in the community while the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.

