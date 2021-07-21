













By Godfrey Bivbere

About 40 passengers being conveyed from CSM area of Lagos Island to Apapa area last Friday escaped death as the ferry engine parked up mid-way through the trip.

But for the intervention of National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and about four other privately owned ferries, the incident would have been fatal.

The failure of the ferry’s engine was attributed to the heavy downpour which led to the ferry taking in water.

Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that with the intervention of the NIWA team and others all the passengers were rescued and the sinking ferry which belongs to a private operator was towed to the shore.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report, Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Sarat Lara Braimah, confirmed the incident, disclosing that the agency took part in the rescue operation.

Braimah said “All the passengers were rescued, and the ferry was also salvaged. We sent a tug boat to pull in the ferry which is currently close to our office.

“The ferry is owned by a private person, though I do not know the owners. I do not know where it was coming from or going to because I am presently not in Lagos, my head of marine handled it,” she noted.