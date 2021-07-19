Africa’s biggest all Youth awards, Scream Awards has unveiled philanthropist, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi as a nominee for it’s highly coveted ‘Man of the year’ category.

Otunba as he is fondly called is also a lawmaker in Delta state representing Ndokwa constituency in the house of assembly, alongside being a business mogul.

Osanebi is known for supporting the youths by providing a platform for young individuals to thrive on, he remains one of the most accessible people in government as his down to earth nature has offered citizens the opportunity to reach him & discuss about moving their lives & state forward.

The 40-year old engineering graduate from University of Enugu is the youngest legislator in the Delta state house of assembly.

According to the organizers, his contribution has been tremendous as he has been an important catalyst in youth growth, development & empowerment.

Little wonder he made the list alongside Nigeria’s first grammy award winner, Burna Boy and UFC champion, Usman Kamaru.

Also on the list are Luis Munana from Namibia (who is on the forbes list) & succesful businessman, Patrick Ngowi who owns an established business empire in Tanzania.

There are indications that Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi might emerge winner of the Scream Awards ‘Man of the year’ at the grand finale holding on the 16th of August, the first physical event since due 2019 edition at Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The 2020 edition was the first virtual live awards event in Africa due to the covid-19 pandemic.