













Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has sent warm felicitations to the Governor of Delta State, as he clocks 62 years.

In a Congratulatory message, Oritsewinor described the Governor as a pragmatic leader.



He said that the Governor’s contributions toward the Development of Delta State are worthy of commendation.

“As a Governor, you have done tremendously well and we are Grateful.

“In the last 6 years, we have witnessed uninterrupted progress in the state.

“This is as a result of your leadership qualities.

“On behalf of my family, we wish you a more prosperous year ahead.”