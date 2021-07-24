.

By Adesina Wahab

The Executive Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Folawe Sipasi-Aluko, has described skilful youths as core drivers of development, adding that her administration will do everything possible to ensure that youths in the area are given sound technical and vocational training to be competitive globally.

She stated this during the celebration of the World Youth Skills Day at the council where an awareness cum empowerment skills acquisition programme was organised for youths.

The event was organised in conjunction with Nibiru Enterprise Nigeria Ltd and its partner, Labtech International Academy Indonesia.

“In today’s global village that the world has become, there is an urgent need for youths to be equipped with Vocational and Entrepreneurial Skills to become self-reliant and independent economically so as to remain meaningful in the society.

“While I urge you to be law-abiding and dutiful, you need these skills to be relevant and be able to compete anywhere you find yourself. There is a limit to the number of persons that can be engaged in white-collar jobs, but TVE training will equip you with skills to be self-reliant and even be employers of labour. This we are ready to support you to become,” she said.

Sipasi-Aluko commended Nibiru Enterprise Nigeria Limited for its support for the council in organising the event.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Ese Odo Local Government Area, Barrister Ebigha Iwabi, pointed out the importance of such an awareness programme for youths and the need to empower youths with vocational skills to combat security challenges, youth restiveness, cybercrime and youth unemployment.

In the same vein, the President of Nibiru Enterprise Nigeria Ltd (NENL), Mr Oluranti Jasper Netufo, said that youths are endowed with much energy, ideas and innovation to move to the desired future.

He emphasised the need for every youth to be empowered with at least one vocational skill that could help sustain their financial needs and as well take them off the street to decent jobs within and outside Nigeria.

He highlighted the need to expose youths to vocations or trades that would enable them to compete for global jobs, which he believed is achievable through sustainable partnerships with TVET industries, international organisations, educational institutions, among others.

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared the 15th of July as World Youth Skills Day to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

Vanguard News Nigeria