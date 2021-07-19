









The Lawmaker representing Akure North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe( Expensive), has called on Muslims to pray for peace and stability in Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

This is contained in a statement signed by him on Sunday, in Abuja.

Omolafe called on Islamic leaders and Clerics to inculcate in their followers the truth at all times so that they do not depart from it. He noted that Nigeria is going through hard times, especially security challenges, a development, he said, required that all men and women of substance to rise and tackle the menace.

The Lawmaker said the insecurity in the land should not be perceived or seen from the spectrum of religion but a crime against humanity.

‘I called on all citizens to reignite “the African spirit of brotherhood, love, solidarity and unity which were the hallmark of our common life.” Omolafe said.

‘Even as we celebrate, we should not forget to spare a moment for our country and pray for her to overcome her present challenges’.

I pray the celebration brings joy to all of our homes, in Ondo State, My Federal Constituency, Akure, Nigeria and around the world.