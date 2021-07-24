Omokanye

Nigerian artist, Omokanye Olasunkanmi Muhamed better known as Sonorous, is one artiste, whose confidence lies in his passion for music, unique voice texture and skills that he has developed over time.

He is set to drop a track Paramedic, the first single from his forthcoming album “Kanye West”.

According to Sonorous who started his professional music journey at the age of 15, the track has been released on digital music stores since July 20th. It is filled with catchy and well crafted tunes that appeal to people of all ages.

Known for his versatility, Sonorous dabbles into different music genres. He is dynamic in terms of adaptability to most genres of music. His music is embedded with philosophy, soul piercing, melodic beats, hard lyrics and hooks that stay stuck in the listener’s head for good, even as his energy, rhythmic flow and undeniable flair capture you instantly.

With a thrilling stage presence, his mixture of boldness and witty lyricism stands him out as an artist who is not afraid to be different.