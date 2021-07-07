



Ambassador Omaduvie Sunday has felicitated with the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as he clocks 62 years on July 8

In a Congratulatory message, Omaduvie said that Okowa at 62 is Worthy of praises looking at his achievements.

READ ALSOOkowa felicitates With James Manager at 61

He commended Okowa for his role in the development of Delta State.

Amb Omaduvie noted that despite the limited funds in the State, the Governor didn’t give up on delivering the dividends of Democracy to Deltans.

” Your Excellency as you Celebrate 62 years, it is important we commend your good services to the People of Delta State.

“No doubt, your administration is worthy of Celebration. Despite limited funds, you were able to reach out to the People of Delta State.

“As you celebrate, it is our prayers that God Almighty will give you the strength to do more for Deltans “.