







Humanitarian Ambassador Sunday Omaduvie has been nominated for the prestigious 100 Most influential Young Deltans Award.

The award according to the Organisers of the 100 most influential young Deltans Awards, DeltaNews247, MayorKings Agency, President of the Mayorkings Agency Group Amb. Louis Temisan said his nomination is in recognition of Amb S Omaduvie achievements in Delta State.

Recall that Omaduvie is an Isoko based enterprenuer.

He stated that after a careful and thorough process, Omaduvie was selected for the award.

“ Omaduvie was nominated alongside 99 other young deltans.

“The award is initiated to recognize young deltans whose influence transcends their immediate environment.

“This year’s edition of the award is slated for Thursday the 15th of July 2021 at Vienna International Hotel Asaba

Omaduvie is an Isoko based Entrepreneur, the Chairman of Omaduvie Foundation, and Humanitarian Ambassador