Okowa congratulates Obi at 60 as reference point in prudence, accountability

Mr. Peter Obi (middle) and Professor Stella Okunna in a group photograph with students of RECDOT Secondary School, Ozubulu, after he presented computers and a power generating set to the school.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has described the 2019 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vice presidential candidate and immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, as a reference point in Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message to Mr. Obi on his 60th birthday Mr Obi’s media aide Mr. Valentine Obienyem, Governor Okowa said that Obi’s tenure as governor recorded outstanding transformation of Anambra, which had remained a reference point in the country.

Governor Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, also commended Obi for his outstanding leadership and immense contributions to the growth and development of the Anambra State, especially when he bequeathed lots of assets to his predecessor and the state.

Okowa’s statement read in part: “Mr. Peter Obi’s tenure as governor recorded outstanding transformation of Anambra, which had remained a reference point in the country.

“As he clocked 60 on Monday, July 19, 2021 we congratulate the former governor of Anambra State.

“Mr. Obi’s enviable success as governor did not come to many as a surprise given his pedigree as a consummate banker and finance management expert.

“His physical transformation of Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra, which hitherto was despised by many for the crime rate and other vices in the city is commendable.

“Mr. Peter Obi demonstrated immense courage and determination to develop Anambra State, in spite of all the battles he fought as governor of the state.

“Your selfless and impressive performance as governor of Anambra has already distinguished you as a great nationalist and among the pride of our great nation.

“At a very young age, you towered high in the corporate world which was your occupational comfort zone, until your people beckoned on you to take up the mantle of leadership which was at a rudderless level at a time in the state.

“Your performance after eight years proved those who recommended you right for the job. You were a lesson in fiscal prudence, accountability and transparency to both those in public and private sectors, especially in governance.

“Since leaving office in 2014, you have remained a great figure and an inspirational leader for our great party in your state and country, and an indisputable model and mentor to younger Nigerians.”

