





Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has described the governor as an iconic political pathfinder, impeccable leader, and model.

Ifeajika stated this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba, to celebrate the governor’s 62nd birth anniversary.

He said that the governor was a distinguished patriot and man of legendary fidelity, who had through his nationally acknowledged integrity and a strong drive for an equitable, just and egalitarian society, become a respectable voice in Nigeria’s polity.

He extolled the governor for his remarkable resourcefulness and discernable contributions to the growth and development of Delta and Nigeria.

The CPS particularly remarked that the National Health Act, a piece of legislation pioneered by Governor Okowa as a Senator, had revolutionalised Universal Health Coverage in the country, with Delta as pathfinder, having already, no fewer than one million enrollees in its Contributory Health Insurance scheme.

According to him, Governor Okowa is celebrating 62 years of outstanding accomplishments and I urge him to remain steadfast in his benevolence, which is his sobriquet, to humanity, and in pursuing the course of building a Stronger Delta for its citizens.

“On behalf of my colleagues in your media team, I congratulate you, our father and principal, His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on your 62nd birth anniversary.

“It’s indeed a celebration of many years of God’s faithfulness and a potpourri of distinguished achievements.

“In the past six years, you have served Deltans as governor, with great compassion and have courageously and consistently continued to lead from the front, with good examples.

“As a man of impeccable character and immense fidelity, you walk your talk, always making your word, your bond and that earned you the coveted chieftaincy title of ‘Ekwueme’.

“As a leader of inestimable value, father and role model, you have impacted hugely on your family, the State, and Nigerians.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to grant you good health, wisdom, and grace in your avowed commitment to the well-being of Deltans.

“We join your family, friends, and associates in celebrating and praying for you, a great child of God, on this joyful day of your birth anniversary, and for the Lord to strengthen you as you continue to create entrepreneurs among youths, the girl-child, and women,” he said.