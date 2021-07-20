By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Second inland bridge constructed by former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, in the Owerri metropolis, has caved.

This was confirmed yesterday in Owerri, when the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, blocked the entrance into the affected road to avert human or vehicular disaster.

According to the OCDA, Chairman, Innocent Ikpamezie, said it was a result of public outcry over the danger posed by the collapsed bridge that forced his Agency to block it to prevent motorists from plying on it.

Explaining further, the OCDA Chairman said: “The General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, alongside his assiduous team have closed the 2nd Inland Road as the poorly constructed bridge has collapsed.

“The attention of the GM OCDA was drawn to the death trap scenario which facilitated the immediate closure of the road to avert unseen mishap to Imolites. The 2nd inland road collapse is as a result of the poorly constructed Nworie bridge at the 2nd inland Road Owerri by the past administration.”

“The GM, OCDA on behalf of the Imo state Government pleads with the motorist and all road users who frequent that circuit to find an alternative route to their various destinations as the Shared Prosperity Government led by His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the Executive Governor of Imo State proffers lasting solutions to these poorly constructed infrastructures in Imo State,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria