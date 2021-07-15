



By James Ogunnaike

No fewer than 265 persons lost their lives, while 1,654 others sustained various degrees of injuries in 1,176 road accidents between January 2020 and May 2021 in different parts of Ogun State.



Investigations by Vanguard revealed that no fewer than 176 persons died, while 990 others sustained various degrees of injuries in various road accidents across the state from January to December 2020.



Also, 89 persons lost their lives, with 664 others were injured in 342 road crashes between January and May 2021.



Statistics released by the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, indicated that a total number of 852 road traffic crashes comprising 186 minor, 567 serious, 99 fatal were recorded in 2020.



The crashes involved 171 private cars, 153 private buses, 168 commercial buses, 189 commercial cars, 101 motorcycles, 52 tricycles, 155 medium trucks, 169 heavy trucks and 93 other vehicles.

The TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi said: “During the period, 3,021 people were involved in various accidents, out of which 990 persons (695 males, 295 females) sustained various degrees of injuries.



“176 persons (133 males, 43 females) killed and 1,855 persons were rescued unhurt due to prompt response to 594 emergency calls received by TRACE Corps.”



In 2021, it was gathered that 79 men and 10 women died in various road crashes within the five months, while 473 males and 191 females sustained different degrees of injuries in the ugly incidents.



Besides, about 285 vehicles and 57 motorcycles were involved in the accidents.

“Out of the five months, January and February recorded the highest number of deaths, while February and May had more injured persons.”



Both the Federal Road Safety Commission and TRACE attributed most of the road traffic crashes to excessive speed, dangerous driving, bad tyres, driving against traffic, bad roads and mechanical faults.



Meanwhile, the state government has put in place different measures towards reducing road crashes across the state.



Part of the measures put in place was the banning of the sale of alcohol in all the motor parks.



The ban was necessitated by the belief that alcoholic consumption by drivers is one of the factors responsible for accidents on the highways.



Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun banned tankers and other articulated vehicles from plying overhead bridges in the state, saying that anybody who flouts the order would be made to face a stiff penalty.



The governor said: “Tanker drivers will no longer be allowed to use the bridges. Trailers, flatbeds and other articulated vehicles of either 33 or 66 tons are henceforth banned from using the bridges.”



He added that the state would enforce roadworthiness to ensure that articulated vehicles plying the state’s roads were worthy to avoid road crashes.



“We are going to enforce strict road-worthiness on tankers and other articulated vehicles to ensure that they are mechanically good to use our roads,” he added.



The FRSC and TRACE organize regular seminars and symposia to educate motorists to reduce accidents on the roads.

