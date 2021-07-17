The judiciary in Ogun says the state High Courts will commence annual vacation on July 19.

This was announced in a statement issued by the state Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, on Friday in Abeokuta.

According to the statement, the high courts will proceed on vacation from July 19 and resume on August 30.

It also stated that during the vacation, criminal cases would be taken, while urgent civil motions would be heard with the leave of a judge on the application of both parties to the suit.

The statement added that the legal year services for 2021/2022 would hold on September 27.

(NAN)

