A Fashionpreneur is a woman who builds her empire by seamlessly combining fashion and entrepreneurship. Also, she is a powerful and intelligent boss who uses her knowledge of fashion, felinely. In the same way, Obiamaka Oragwu is not exempted from the recognition of Nigerian female fashionpreneurs.

The young woman, who is a talented stylist, adores all things beautiful. She recounted her entire journey to this point, as well as how she ensured her brand came to limelight.

On the other hand, Obiamaka Oragwu is the founder of the well-known brand; Wardrobe Merchant.

Since its launch in 2017, the fast-growing brand has attracted customers from all over the world. Moreover, Wardrobe Merchant sells wristwatches, shoes, skirts, shirts, blouses, and accessories for both genders.

Nevertheless, Wardrobe Merchant remains Nigeria’s leading resale and decluttering firm. As a result, men and women, as well as children, are able to find high-end clothing at an affordable price. Even so, the brand’s main mission is to contribute to the development of a sustainable fashion in our economy.

Following Obiamaka’s achievements so far, it was disclosed how Wardrobe Merchant, is a Tony Elumelu Foundation grant recipient and a Cherie Blair Foundation alumni. As a result, Obiamaka Oragwu was named one of Nigeria’s top hundred most inspirational women in 2020 by YNaija and Leading Ladies Africa.

However, she was awarded Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year 2019, by the ELOY Awards, and brand influencer, 2019 by the LAMODE Awards.

Furthermore, she wants Wardrobe Merchant to become a household name where every woman’s fashion and beauty needs can be met without breaking the bank.