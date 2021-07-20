Following criticisms from those who berated entrepreneur and nightlife boss, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana over the lavish ceremony of the burial of his mother in Oba, Anambra State saying that his action and that of his friends is a negative influence on the youths, delectable actress, Princess Chineke has come hard on critics saying that Iyiebgu did no wrong.

Explaining her reasons, the U.S. based beauty queen and model says: “It’s funny how people are concerned. It’s funny how people are disturbed on how the negative effect of Cubana’s party would have on the youths, when it’s more of positivity for those with insight that can see. We share the same television screen but grasp different view. I have been sitting here counting the number of people that cashed out. Let’s talk about the event planner, the caterers, the clothes they wore, drinks suppliers, ‘oga boy’ that washed oga cars before they left the house, etc, do you know the number of people that will like to visit Oba some day ? Do you know the number of new customers, business opportunities for Cubana group of companies?

Aside all these, money was in circulation. Some people got money to pay their house rents, school fees, feeding money among others, so it turned out well.

I haven’t met the Cubana Chief Priest but I have so much respect for his creative craft. He is indeed a born salesman/promoter/ business man. Obi Cubana himself is quite a good business man no doubt – a boss to chief priest but chief priest drives Cubana group in the social media and to the next level he drove his boss’s business passionately not just earns from it. The youth that is working how passionate are you about moving your boss’s job forward irrespective of the gains? The road wasn’t smooth for chief priest and are our youths that patient to walk that path? Rather than the glits of the party and 46 cows he brought, he is got a beautiful wife when business was starting and wasn’t moving forward as expected there is a woman who comforts him that it will be well some day and still manages the home without nagging like saying ‘see your mates, bring money by fire by force o;’ even the kids miss their dad too in those times too.

I saw a video of his talking about a drink passionately using an international sales method of sales, telling you the age of the wine, who should buy it and all that and thereafter concluded that, that is what they would drinking that night. At a party, I’m sure he would sell you anything even in his dream. Are our youths ready to push their passion at anytime, anywhere? So don’t make the party look like a negative influence on the youths. These men are in their 40s, 50s, and if the youths are in these age brackets and have worked hard and smart why not? Not a teenager or one in his early twenties who haven’t worked towards success clamoring to achieve such glamorous lifestyle naa.

Cubana himself getting all those gifts has at one time or the other visited each and everyone of his guests with number of cows and gifts. Business as we all know thrives on relationship, if he hasn’t impacted on those people positively, trust me he won’t get such massive turn up.

You never know the young hard working man beside you might be the next Cubana you never know. Support people, friends, family business, so they can grow and support you too. Don’t wait till they are made.