NYSC certificate saga, a traumatic spell— Adeosun

By Emma Ujah

Former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has described her experience during the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), certificate controversy, which led to her removal from office as a “very traumatic spell”.

Reacting to the ruling of an Abuja court, Wednesday, she said that she has been vindicated.

She said in a statement: “My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation.

“The court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister.

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and am happy for this official clarification.

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.

“I wish to thank God, my family, friends, my counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period, which has lasted three whole years.

“I wish to add in light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation,” Adeosun said.

