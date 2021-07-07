By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

THE National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved the establishment of King David Umahi University of Medical Sciences in Ebonyi State.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, who presented the approval letter to Governor David Umahi, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the university, located in Uburu, Ohoazara Local Government Area of the state, brings the number of universities in the country to 197.

Rasheed commended the governor for taking steps towards establishing the institution, adding that the specialized university which may target a population of not more than five thousand students can compete favourably with any university globally.

The NUC boss noted that the quality or the contribution of a university is not measured by the number of its students but by the quality and relevance of its programme to the immediate environment, the country as well as humanity.

Governor Umahi said the rationale behind the establishment of a medical university is to have a medical centre of excellence that can be the best and compatible with any other university or medical centre outside Nigeria.

The governor appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the sum of N3.5 billion for the construction of a cancer unit in the university.

“The university is established with the vision and mission that are consistent with the Nigerian National Health Policy (NHP) and Strategy aimed at achieving good Health for All Nigerians,” he said.

Meanwhile, the university in a statement on Tuesday, noted that its central goal is for specialized manpower development in the most conducive environment in all aspects of medical specialities with the highest form of professionalism, ethics and excellence.

“It is programmed to provide the manpower needs to address the challenge of human resources for health in line with new global realities and trends that aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and emerging health issues, particularly with respect to global health challenges (eg., Covid-19 pandemic),” it said.

It further noted that courses offered in the university are Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Health Policy and Health Systems, Hospital Administration, Dentistry, among others.