By Bashir Bello, Kano

The National Commission for Nomadic Education, NCNE has embarked on training its staff to improve their service delivery in order to eradicate illiteracy among the nomads.

The Executive Secretary, Professor Bashir Garba Usman while declaring open the capacity building workshop, said the training was geared towards ensuring effective service delivery.

Usman said, “The workshop is timely due to increasing concern in the education sector such as its ability to propel Nigeria’s economic competitiveness, educational advancement and equitable growth. Indeed, these concerns are genuine as a country’s development is anchored in the strength of its human capital development.

“The training would boost the systematic and sustainable development of technical and professional capacities of NCNE staff to enhance quality service delivery for Nomadic Education Programme (NEP) in Nigeria,” Usman said.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Director Administration of the Commission, Ndagiman Baba said the main goal of the Commission was to make quality basic education accessible, functional and relevant to nomads, migrant fisherfolk, and migrant farmers in Nigeria, hence all necessary mechanism were put in place in ensuring that the mandate was fully realised.

“These goals can hardly be achieved without training of staff in relevant knowledge, skills and practices such as Human Resource Management, information and Communication Technology, acceptable work ethics in Civil Service among others,” Baba said.

