The Ogun State Government says there is no confirmed cases of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 in the state.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, in a statement on Thursday, said that the state had yet to record the new variant of COVID-19 as being reported.

Coker noted that the 15 cases earlier reported in the isolation centres in the state were mistaken for the new variant of the virus.

“The new reported cases in the state are not the new variant of the virus.

“According to the commissioner, although some states have recorded the new variant of the virus, there but there no confirmed cases of it in the state till date.

“Coker stressed the need for residents to adhere to all the non-pharmacological guidelines of wearing face masks, proper and frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitiser and maintaining a physical distance,” she said.

“It is important for people to refrain from unnecessary social gatherings given the high transmission rate of the Delta Variant at this period.

“Ogun State has not recorded any cases of the Delta Variant of Coronavirus.

“The press statement I earlier issued was aimed at calling for strict adherence to the stipulated guidelines, considering the increase in the cases we are experiencing at the moment nationwide.

“The first phase of the vaccination campaign has been concluded.

“However, the second phase is about to commence and we urge all those yet to be vaccinated to present themselves at the nearest vaccination centre for their first and second dose.

“It is well established that the vaccines are safe and effective in protecting us and our loved ones,” Coker said.

The commissioner assured that the state’s Ministry of health was monitoring the trend and would not fail to give regular updates from time to time.

NAN

