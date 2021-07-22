The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast three days cloudy and thundery weather conditions across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja, forecast cloudy skies over the northern region on Thursday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto State and Kebbi during the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi State, Gombe State, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Kastina State, Kano State, Kaduna State and Borno later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North Central region, with prospects of rains over Niger, Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the morning hours.

“Progressing into the afternoon and evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the FCT, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa State and Plateau.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with chances of rains over parts of Oyo State, Imo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The agency forecast cloudy skies to prevail over the northern region on Friday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto State and Kebbi during the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna State, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Gombe State, Bauchi State and Kano State as the day progresses.

“ Cloudy skies are expected over the North Central region in morning hours. Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Niger, Benue, Plateau and the FCT.

“ Cloudy skies should prevail over the Inland and the coastal cities of the south with prospects of morning rains over parts of Cross River.

“Later in the day, rains are anticipated over parts of Ekiti, Imo, Abia, Ondo State, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers,” it said.

NiMet anticipated cloudy skies over the northern region in the morning hours.

It further anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Bauchi State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Yobe, Borno and Adamawa as the day progresses.

The agency forecast the north central region under cloudy skies, with morning rains over parts of the FCT.

“The afternoon and evening hours should expect isolated thunderstorms over parts of the FCT, Nasarawa State, Plateau and Niger.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the south should be under cloudy skies in the morning.

“Later in the day, rains are expected over parts of Imo, Oyo State, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa,” it said.

