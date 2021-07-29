By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission says it has exceeded the 60 million mark in the ongoing unique NIN enrolment exercise for the National Identity Database (NIDB).

The Commission announced this in a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke and made available on Thursday in Abuja, saying that the features couldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of all stakeholders including the general public.

It said the Commission prioritised the mandate because the transformational value of a robust and inclusive foundational ID system in today’s world cannot be overstated and promised to sustain the momentum.

“As a Commission, we’re committed to keeping this momentum of scaling up and speeding up NIN issuance nationwide for better identification, authentication and improved service delivery.

“It is the Primary Identification for all citizens and legal residents.”

The Commission, however, thanked the Minister of Communications & Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) for his leadership and to all our stakeholders & partners in progress.

Vanguard News Nigeria