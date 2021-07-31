Nigerian singer and entrepreneur, Miracle Kelechi Chike well known as Miraboi in the Nigeria entertainment industry is set to dominate the Nigeria marketing industry with his new brand, 10K Naira.



Few days ago the Nigerian entrepreneur tweeted on his Twitter account telling his fans to follow his new company which will be making a huge impact in the Nigeria marketing industry.



During an interview with Vanguard the young business man explained his new brand 10K Naira as a marketing firm where people can come and advertise their businesses/products with the minimum of 10,000 Naira on its social media page.



He said “I discovered the brand name 10K Naira from the word ten thousand Naira, 10K Naira it’s just a slang Nigerians mostly use whenever they need 10,000 Naira.

Social media this days has been one of the marketing platforms which is yet to be fully utilized by people.



“Our mission is for people to feel the outcome of what social media can do through the brand 10K Naira with our partnership with Facebook & Instagram,” he said.