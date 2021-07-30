By Providence Adeyinka

Nigerian Breweries, NB Plc’s electricity cost has reduced by N23 million annually with the installation 1680 solar panels on the roof of its breweries with a view to achieving carbon neutrality agenda to brew from the sun and reach 30 percent carbon neutrality in production by 2030.

Recall that the organization commissioned a 663.6KWP Solar Plant to supply 800MWh of sola electricity to the brewery annually at a significant discount to the company’s cost of power, while also reducing the sites Co2 emission by over 10,000 tonnes over the lifespan of the plant.

On the occasion of the commissioning, Managing Director/ Chief Executive, NB, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, said that the organization has been working on the project as the first brew in Nigeria to commission a solar plant in its premises to provide renewable clean energy.

Borrut Bel said: “It is my hope that other companies take a cue from us to protect and preserve the environment. The solar plant is expected to provide us with 800MWh power annually, this means clean energy for us, it also means cleaner energy and air for the people of Ibadan and Oyo state.

“Over the life span of this project, it is expected to reduce our carbon emission from our Ibadan brewery by over 10,000 tonnes. This is a practical example of our brew a new world by significantly reducing carbon emissions from our production site by 2030. It is our action that defines us and plans are underway to expand this project as well and commission other similar plants in all our breweries starting this year with Ama brewery in Enugu and Lagos brewery.

“We are not only interested in being number one in sales, we also want to be number one in environmental sustainability ensuring that our host communities benefit from us in the best possible way. We cannot be a company that has lasted for 75 years and ignore the community where we operate. We are also investing in cleaner water for our communities; therefore, we have taken pain to build waste water plant in our breweries to ensure we do not cause water pollution in our breweries. We want to be number one in environmental sustainability and an environmentally friendly brewery in Nigeria,” he said.

Also, Chairman, Board of Directors, Dr. Kolawole Jamodu, said that the Ibadan brewery is significant to the company’s business as it is the third largest brewery in Nigeria and even the more reason the company decided to use it as the pilot to demonstrate its firm commitment to environmental sustainability by making a major financial investment to establish the solar power plant which would help reduce dependence on diesel and other focil fuel.

Jamodu said: “Our equipments and production line has kept us at the forefront in the beverage sector as Nigeria’s biggest brewer since 1946. As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary later this year, we are determined to continue to set the pace in innovation, idea, integrity and attributes that we share with the government and people of Oyo State

“Our partnership with the state government has seen us invest millions in various community projects and social investment in areas of education, health, access to portable water and environment.

“NB has been listed as one of the highest tax paying company in Nigeria and the highest in the manufacturing sector, over the last five years, we have paid over N326 billion to various arms of government, we have paid in addition, close to N2 billion in employee taxes, when you talk of PAYE, levies and other duties to Oyo State in respect of our staff resident here. We remain committed to winning with Nigeria,” he said.