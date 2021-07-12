Ogbonnaya Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu says that Nigeria is working very hard to produce a locally made vaccine to enable its Professionals and Scientists to be involved in the production process.

The Minister said this when the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency Clara Paulido-Escandell paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Monday, in Abuja.

Dr. Onu further said that the essence of production of the vaccine locally will help the country create jobs and equally reduce poverty levels.

He further stated that Nigeria is intensifying its effort in research towards the production of Covid-19 Vaccine so that other countries can benefit.

Dr. Onu reiterated that Nigeria will leverage the existing bilateral relationship between the two countries to work together in other areas for the mutual benefit of both countries.

According to the Minister, already, there are claims for the disease cure, which presently is being investigated at various levels and undergoing clinical tests.

He also stressed the need for Nigerian Professionals and the organised private sectors (OPS) to ensure that Executive order No. 5 is fully operational, adding that if any Nigerian professional suffers any unfairness in the procurement process the Ministry should be notified.

“We want all Nigeria Professionals to be at the centre of economic activities in the country and we believe strongly is the only way that enterprises, cooperation, growths will become very strong”.

Earlier, the Cuba envoy acknowledged that her last visit to the Ministry availed her with the opportunity of working with some agencies such as the National Bio-technology and Development Agency (NABDA) and Shetsco development Institute to further achieve the local vaccine production.

She also warned against the rising cases of New COVID-19 variant.

