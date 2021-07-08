By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government on Thursday said that it has handed over to the Nigeria Navy, an operational base at Ossemotor in Oguta local government area of Imo state.

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, spoke in Owerri, after a facility tour he led officials of the Nigeria Navy, to Ossemotor.

The governor among other things said that the Nigeria Navy base would enhance the security of lives and properties especially for people at the riverine areas of Imo state.

He said: “Let me on behalf of the government and people of Imo State welcome this delegation to our Exco Chamber here in Government House Owerri. Events of the last few months have shown the need to protect our land and waterways.

“We have seen the bunkering of petroleum products on our pipelines which is not only in Imo State but in other places and this is a national sabotage.”

Therefore, the governor said: “We have seen the need to bring the Nigerian Navy close to us. Today, I will follow them to hand over a place for them to stay for their naval operations. Our people will be happy to see Nigerian Navy fully operational in Imo State because before now, they have been operating not in full capacity.

You will agree with me that with your presence especially in the riverine area, our people can now sleep with their two eyes closed.”

The officials of the Nigeria Navy were led by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Ezekobi Odogwu.

Vanguard News Nigeria