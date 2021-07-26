Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Monday, said Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state because of the bad policies of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government.

He lamented that the ruling party has dragged the country 20 years backward thereby eroding all the gains earlier recorded by the PDP led federal government.

The Governor who spoke at the Makurdi airport on arrival from the PDP Governors’ meeting held in Bauchi said the several meetings being held by the governors of his party were intended to reposition the party and prepare it to heed the call of Nigerians for a credible alternative to the non performing APC.

He said, “Our meeting in Bauchi was fruitful. We discussed the bad governance of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Nigeria and further re-strategized on how we can reposition the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and give confidence to Nigerians.

“The about seven years administration of the APC has completely taken Nigeria 20 years backward from the gains of democracy that PDP recorded.

“So we are concerned because Nigerians are calling on us the PDP and we want to do away with ego and whatever we can benefit for ourselves and reposition the party in a manner that will be acceptable to Nigerians so that we can give good governance and redeem this country.

“You can clearly see that from 2015 till date Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state. Check your records, where were we in 2015 when APC took over and where are we today?

“Is it the economy, security name it. Just check the records, they have completely failed us. But anytime you ask they will tell you that the President is not aware. That is the main concern. I will continue to say that the President should be aware that things are happening.

“We heard what he said that he does not take kickback. I want to believe that he does not take kickback. Maybe he is not aware that the people around him are taking bribe, they have killed the economy.

“So there is every need for us the PDP to re-strategize and give alternative to Nigerians who are eager and calling on us to reposition ourselves. That is why we are holding these constant meetings so that we can look at areas where we have challenges and areas where we can build on to allow the party provide credible alternatives for Nigerians.”

