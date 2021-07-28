.

Niger State Government is set to connect 14,000 new water lines for supply of water which is expected to boost the revenue-generating capacity of the state to between N120 and N150million monthly as soon as the new lines are connected which will all be metered.

The project documents were handed over to contractors and consultants that will handle the United States Agency International Development (USAID) sponsored project in the state.

The project according to the State Commissioner for Water Resources and Dam Development, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, is in two phases and are expected to be completed in a span of three months.

The first phase is the disconnection of 2,200 service lines from the main menu that is, the tank that gives water to the reservoir which is being connected to the service line, individual and company lines while the other phase will involve a complete laying of 9km new water pipes on the shiroro line.

On completion, the project would ensure that areas getting irregular water supply and those without would have constant supply while leakages of pipes would be entirely eliminated.

So far areas like Bosso Estate, Dusten Kuran Gwari and Hausa, Shanu Village, Okada Road, Gbaiko and Unguwan Rahma will begin to get regular supply as against once in a week that some of them are enjoying now.

Vanguard News Nigeria