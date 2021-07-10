

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has began routine food distribution for Internally Displaced persons, IDPs in various resettlement camps, host/ liberated communities in Borno state.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Zonal Principal Information Officer, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, which was made available to our Correspondent on Saturday.

The statement said, “Millions of IDPs in Borno State, have been receiving food items provided by NEMA as support for victims of insurgency.

“North -East Zonal Coordinator of the Agency, Lydia Madu Wagami who is leading the Food Distribution Team (FDT) had within last week successfully conducted the exercise in host communities, including three liberated areas of Jakana, Mainok and Benesheik town, with a total of 35,508 households benefitted from the gesture.

“The food items were approved for distribution by the Director General NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to support the Borno State Government, under the leadership of Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum in easing the hardship of IDPs displaced by insurgency.

“Each household will get a ration consisting of food items which includes a bag of beans, rice, maize and condiments like seasoning, such as salt, tomato paste and cooking oil among others”. Ibrahim stated.