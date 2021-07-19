.

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

SEVEN weeks after Prof. Godswill Obioma died serving as the registrar of National Examinations Council, NECO, President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, approved the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, as his replacement.

Prof. Wushishi’s appointment was contained in a letter dated July 16, 2021, signed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, which the nation’s secondary schools’ examination body made released to newsmen through its Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.

” Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council.

“In a letter dated 16th July 2021 with reference No: FME/PSE/NECO/1078/C.1/36 and signed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from 12TH July 2021,” the statement read.

It read further:”A Professor of Science Education, Wushishi was born on 5th April 1965 and hail from Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Professor Wushishi was a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before he transferred his service to Federal University of Technology, Minna.

“He has held other positions in the education sector, among which are Post Graduate Coordinator, Department of Science Education, Federal University of Technology, Minna; Sub-Dean School of Science and Science Education, FUT, Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, FUT Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

“Until his appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. wushishi was a Professor of Science Education (Chemistry) at the Federal University of Technology, Minna. An erudite scholar, Prof. Wushishi has many scholarly publications to his credit.

“He is married and blessed with Children.”

Recall that Prof. Godswill Obioma died on July 1, 2021

Obioma was appointed registrar of the examination body in May 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria