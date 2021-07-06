Ndume empowers traders, farmers, students with N40m

Senator Ndume

By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

Senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has donated N40 million in support of empowering thousands of traders, farmers and students.

Ndume, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, also distributed 10 trucks of fertilizers and three trucks of improved maize seed varieties to farmers across the nine local government areas to boost farming activities in his senatorial district.

Flagging off the distribution ceremony at Biu town, the deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafur commended the senator for his selfless and relentless efforts geared towards promoting women and youth attain economic self reliance in the society.

Kadafur expressed optimistic that such humanitarian gesture would go a long way in the ongoing post- insurgency recovery process that would lead to jobs creation and other services for the well being of the people in the state.

He, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to be passionate in putting the items into proper use and see it as an opportunity to climb an enviable level of prosperity.

In his address, Senator Ndume said it was not the first time he was presenting such gesture, but it is an annual tradition, in addition to several people-oriented projects such as construction of classroom blocks, clinics, drilling of boreholes, installation of solar-powered streets light among other constituency projects in line with his electioneering campaign promises.

“The empowerment programmes, which is in six categories comprised of farmers, students, women, youth and other vulnerable groups in the constituency,” he added.

He said, “Today’s ceremony is the empowerment of 1,000 farmers with five trucks of fertilizers and two trucks of maize seeds improved varieties, while another group of young farmers would be presented and empowered with 3 trucks of fertilizers and one truck of maize seeds.

“1,000 traders are to be presented with N10 million cheque. Likewise, 1,000 students are to receive N10million cheque to support them in their educational pursuit, while another 1,000 women groups would go home with N10 million cheque.

“As well, 1,000 youths would receive N10 million cheque. This means every beneficiary will get N10,000 each,” Ndume said.

He, however, urged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the opportunity in order to become self-reliant and sustained their businesses improve their livelihood.

In their separate good will messages the representatives of Emir’s of Biu and Shani commended senator Ali Ndume for the empowerment initiatives, which according to them would go a long way in alleviating the economic harship amongst their subjects.

Also speaking on behalf of the benefiting local governments, the executive Chairman Kwaya Kusar local government, Mr Samson Dibal thanked the senator for the timely intervention and assures judicious distribution of the items to the beneficiaries.

Vanguard News Nigeria