



Three officers of the Nigeria Customs Service(NCS), and a soldier were injured in an attack by smugglers at Igbo Ora area of Ibarapa Local Government, Oyo State on Friday.

Mr Usman Yahaya, the Acting Controller of the Unit, confirmed the incident via a statement signed by Theophilus Duniya, Public Relations Officer, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A.

The statement quoted Yahaya as saying that the attack took place at about 8:00 p.m.

“The injured NCS officers, who are operatives of Zone A, Federal Operations Unit, sighted eight trucks carrying smuggled foreign parboiled rice.

“The drivers and armed passengers of the trucks quickly launched an attack on the officers.

“One of the attackers was shot and disarmed while the others retreated with their smuggled wares,” he said.

He said that investigation had commenced toward arresting and prosecuting the attackers, while the injured NCS officers and the soldier were receiving treatment.

Yahaya condemned the attack and reiterated the uncompromising resolve of the NCS to curb smuggling.

“The unit will never relent or be intimidated by this unwarranted attacks by criminal elements unlawfully bearing arms and unleashing same on officers on legitimate duties,” he declared.