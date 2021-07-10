As Rev Pam marks 1 year in office

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, has unveiled a magazine and new pilgrims’ anthem in order for its activities to be known by Nigerians and the world to know what it is doing.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Executive Secretary, NCPC, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, said the motive for coming up with a magazine was to fulfill his mandate while marking one year in office.

Pam said: “I am glad, a year has rolled by we are marching forward to fulfill this mandate.

“I must acknowledge at the onset of the journey that the Peace Component that was added to my basic responsibility was a task I saw must be achieved. So, I gladly accepted it with every sense of loyalty and humility.

“The Commission the previous year before my assumption of office had not carried out any pilgrimage. From the briefings I received, I understood the challenges that led to that and I immediately called for a management meeting where far-reaching decisions were taken.

“Realizing the importance and primacy of my duty, I swung into action leading to meeting with most key drivers and stakeholders across the country. From State Governors to Religious leaders (Heads of churches/denominations) and other critical players from both the six zones and the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

“I must say, the advocacy visits paid off and became an added impetuous to renewing the spirit of pilgrimage in the country.

“Today, I am glad to say, after several efforts put in we are embarking on the 2020 pilgrimage to the Holy Kingdom of Jordan this month of July all things being equal. The decision became crucial after reviewing the prevailing predicament.

“Jordan played an important role in biblical history being the center where Jesus Christ began his earthly ministry after the Jordanian baptism.

“This is by far a novel initiative which the commission through the Act of Parliament that established it is introducing under my stewardship.”

The According to him his major challenges were the COVID-19 pandemic, and paucity of funds, while the highpoint of his one year in the saddle was the peace initiative that took him across the six geo-political zones and the resultant effect as well as the inroad of the commission into the Kingdom of Jordan for pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the NCPC boss disclosed that, “On peace, I am glad the President added this as a new component to my major role as the ES NCPC. I understand it has not been so in the previous administrations.”

He also appreciated his team’s cooperation to realize the unveiling of the magazine, and acknowledged role of the media in actualizing his dream and mandate.

“The teamwork wouldn’t have been a success story today without your invaluable contributions.

“To my friends, in the media, I must acknowledge the various roles you have played and still playing in helping me deliver on my mandate. I have found in you the pillar of support relating my activities the last year to the outside world. Indeed, you are very special to my heart.

“Lastly, let me say this: an enduring society depicts signs of enduring peace and tolerance. Let’s sustain it. Let’s uphold it. You need it. I need it. We all need it!”

